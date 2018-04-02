AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2018: Over 200 jobs announced, pay scale up to Rs 67,000 – Check how to apply at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in. (Website)

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2018: AIIMS Rishikesh has begun the recruitment process for the post of Professor, Assistant Professor and Associate Professor at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in. As per the latest recruitment notification, AIIMS Rishikesh will be hiring 223 personnel for the position of Professor, Assistant Professor and Associate Professor. Job aspirants must have a degree in MBBS/BDS and MD/MS/MDS or a recognized qualification equivalent in respective or M.Ch. for surgical super-specialities and D.M. for Medical super-specialities (2 years or 3 years or 5 years recognized course) or qualification recognized equivalent. For non-medical posts, candidates must have post-graduate qualification and doctorate degree from a recognised university.

Candidates who are eligible must apply on or before April 30, 2018.

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2018: Here are the details for applying regarding the vacancies –

Start of the application process: 17th March, 2018

End of the application process: 30th March, 2018

Post vacancy details:

Professor – 75 Posts

Associate Professor – 81 Posts

Assistant Professor – 31 Posts

Additional Professor – 36 Posts

Experience post-wise:

Professor – 14 years of experience

Associate Professor – 6 years of experience

Assistant Professor – 3 years of experience

Additional Professor -10 years of experience

Selection Process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of their interview. Candidates will be shortlisted for interview on the basis of their bio-data. Selected candidates will be asked to furnish relevant documents at the time of interview.

Application Fee: General and OBC candidates will have to pay an online application fee of Rs 3000/- while applicants belonging to SC/ST/PWD categories don’t have to pay an application fee.

Pay and Allowances:

Professor: Selected candidates will have academic pay grade of Rs.10500 and will be placed in the payscale of Rs.37400-67000.

Additional Professor: Selected candidates will have academic pay grade of Rs.9500 and will be placed in the pay scale of Rs.37400-67000.

Associate Professor: Selected candidates will have academic pay grade of Rs.9000 and will be placed in the payscale of Rs.37400-67000.

Assistant Professor: Selected candidates will have academic pay grade of Rs. 8000 and will be placed in the payscale of Rs.15600-39100.