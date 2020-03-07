AIIMS Recruitment: Notification issued for 164 posts; check eligibility, salary, how to apply

AIIMS is looking to fill up several posts.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jammu has issued notification for a number of posts. Applications have been invited for a number of posts including associate professor, assistant professor, additional professor and professor.

Those looking to apply may do so at the official website aiimsrishikesh.edu.in.

AIIMS is looking to fill up as many as 164 posts. Candidates may note that the application process, which is currently on, will be on till April 7, 2020.

Eligibility

Candidates applying for non-medical posts must at least have a doctorate degree, while those applying in the medical category must at least have post-graduate level of qualification. Applicants applying must also have some work experiences.

Here’s how candidates may apply for the above-said posts

1. Candidates may first visit the official website aiimsrishikesh.edu.in.

2. After this, they may click on the ‘Job’ tab in the main menu.

3. Now, candidates may click on the ‘Application’ link next to the advertisement link showing the Jammu advertisement.

4. After moving on to the next page, candidates may click on the ‘Register Now’ tab.

5. They may now log-in, using their credentials.

6. Next, candidates may fill up their application forms.

7. They may also upload their images.

8. Candidates may now make their application payments.

Salary

Candidates who are selected for the post of professors will be paid a salary of up to Rs 2,20 lakhs. While candidates selected for additional professors post will get a salary of up to Rs 2.11 lakh, those selected for the posts of associate and assistant professors, will get a salary of up to Rs 2.09 lakh and Rs 1.67 lakh, respectively.

Application fees

Candidates, applying for these jobs will have to pay the application fee of Rs 3,000. While reserved category candidates are required to pay Rs 500, women candidates are required to pay Rs 100.

Candidates may log on to the official website aiimsrishikesh.edu.in for more information.