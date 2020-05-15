AIIMS Recruitment 2020: Multiple vacancies listed with salary up to Rs 1 lakh; Check details

The vacancy has been listed for non faculty Group A posts.

AIIMS Recruitment: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal has issued a notification inviting candidates for the recruitment to several posts. The mode of application is offline. However, the candidates are advised to download the application form from the website. The interested applicants need to visit the official website of AIIMS, Bhopal- aiimsbhopal.edu.in. The vacancy has been listed for non faculty Group A posts.

Vacancy details:-

A total of 17 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Blood Transfusion Officer- 01 post

Deputy Medical Superintendent- 02 posts

Public Relation Officer- 01 post

Medical Physicist- 02 posts

Assistant Nursing Superintendent-10 posts

Accounts Officer-01 post

Application fees:-

The candidates belonging to General and Unreserved category need to submit an application fee of Rs 2,000. For the candidates belonging to PwD, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, are not required to submit the application fee. The application fee once paid will not be refunded. The process to submit the application fees is through Demand Draft or DD in favour of “DIRECTOR AIIMS Bhopal.”

Salary:-

The candidates selected for the post of Blood Transfusion Officer and Deputy Medical Superintendent will receive monthly salary of Rs 1,00,000. For candidates selected for the posts of PRO or Public Relation Officer will get a monthly salary of Rs 90,000. The applicants selected for the posts of- Medical Physicist, Assistant Nursing Superintendent, and Accounts Officer will get salary of Rs 75,000.

Age limit-

The minimum age limit of the candidates applying for the posts of Blood Transfusion Officer and Deputy Medical Superintendent is 21 years while the maximum age limit is 40 years. For applicants applying for the post of Public Relation Officer, the minimum age limit is 30 years and the maximum age limit is 45 years. The minimum age limit for the posts of Medical Physicist, Assistant Nursing Superintendent, and Accounts Officer, has been capped at 21 years and the maximum age limit is 35 years.