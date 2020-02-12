AIIMS Recruitment 2020: Jobs alert for All India Institute of Medical Sciences aspirants! Check details

The last date to submit the application form is March 12, 2020, at 5 PM. (IE File image)

AIIMS Recruitment: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has issued a notification inviting candidates for the recruitment to several vacant posts. The mode of application is online. Interested candidates need to visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.org. The last date to submit the application form is March 12, 2020, at 5 PM.

Important dates:-

Beginning of the application form- February 12, 2020

Last date to fill the application form- March 12, 2020

Vacancy details:-

A total of 430 posts have been listed for the recruitment drive.

Scientist II: 26 posts

Biochemist: 04 posts

Medical Physicist: 08 posts

Storekeeper: 06 posts

Storekeeper (Drugs): 13 posts

Programmer: 10 posts

Technician (Radiology): 24 posts

Junior Engineer: 13 posts

Medical Laboratory Technologist: 110 posts

Junior Hindi Translator: 02 posts

Medical Social Service Officer: 05 posts

LifeGuard: 01 posts

Operation Theatre Assistant: 150 posts

Nuclear Medical Technologist: 03 posts

Pharmacist: 08 posts

Stenographer: 40 posts

Assistant Warden: 02 posts

Sanitary Inspector Grade-II: 05 posts

Educational qualification:-

Scientist II: The interested individual should be a PhD holder with one year of experience in the field.

Biochemist: The interested candidate must be a Master’s degree holder in Biochemistry or in Chemistry with Biochemistry as a special subject from any recognised university. Apart from this, the candidate should have three years of research or practical experience in Biochemistry or Pathological Laboratory preferably of a Medical College or Hospital.

Medical Physicist: The candidate should have a post-graduate degree in Physics from a recognised varsity. Apart from this, the candidate must have an MSc diploma in Radiological/ Medical Physics from a recognised university. An internship of a minimum of 12 months in a recognised well-equipped radiation therapy department is also required.

Storekeeper: The individual must have a Master’s degree in Economics or Commerce or Statistics.

Storekeeper (Drugs): The individual must have a degree in Pharmacy from a recognised institute.

Programmer: The willing individual must have a BE/ B Tech or Post Graduate degree in Science, Math etc., or Post Graduate degree in Computer Application.

Pay allowance:-

On selection, the interested individual will receive an allowance as admissible to Central Government employee stationed in the national capital.

For more details, the candidates are being advised to visit the official webpage for detailed information.