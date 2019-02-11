AIIMS Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for these posts – check how to apply

By: | Published: February 11, 2019 6:28 PM

AIIMS Recruitment 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Bhopal) has issued a notification for a number of posts. Applications have been invited for posts of Tutor/Demonstrator and Junior Resident. Those who are interested may appear for walk-in-interview on February 21 and 22.

Dates to remember

Walk-In-Interview: February 21 and 22

Vacancy Details

Tutor/Demonstrator (Non-Academic) – 31 positions

Junior Resident – 2 positions

Eligibility Criteria

Tutor/Demonstrator: Candidates looking to apply must have passed MBBS, that include an internship or a similar degree recognised by the Medical Council of India or Madhya Pradesh.
Tutor/Demonstrator (For Non-Medical Candidates): The candidates must have passed MSc (Medical) in the concerned subject.

Junior Resident (Non- Academic): Applicants looking to apply must have passed BDS (including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree that is recognised by Dental Council of India.

Age Limit – 30 years

While the age limit is 30, it is to be noted that age relaxation is provided for reserved category candidates as per government of India norms.
How to apply

Those who are interested may come for walk-in-interview February 21 and 22 at Medical College AIIMS Bhopal along with required documents.

Application Fee

While for General/OBC candidates, the application fee is Rs. 1000/-, the SC/ST/PwD/ Women candidates have been exempted from the same.

