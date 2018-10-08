AIIMS recruitment 2018: Online applications open for 2000 Nursing Officer posts at aiimsexams.org; check pay, other details

AIIMS recruitment 2018!

AIIMS recruitment 2018: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates on behalf of AIIMS Jodhpur, Patna, Bhopal and Raipur at aiimsexams.org. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website at aiimsexams.org and fill in the application forms. The notification has been released for the post of Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse-Grade-II)- Group ‘B’. The last date to apply for the posts is October 29. The examination is scheduled to take place in the month of December and the results are likely to be declared in the same month. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note in order to participate in the recruitment process.

AIIMS recruitment 2018: Important dates-

Online registration form will be available- From October 8, 2018 to October 29, 2018

Date for uploading of Scheme of Examination: October 12, 2018

Date of Online Computer Based Test: December 7, 2018

Date of Declaration of Result: December 18, 2018

AIIMS recruitment 2018: Post details-

Name of the post: Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse- Grade-II)

AIIMS Bhopal- 600

AIIMS Jodhpur- 600

AIIMS Patna- 500

AIIMS Raipur- 300

AIIMS recruitment 2018: Essential Qualification-

B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing.

OR

B.Sc. (Post-Certificate) / Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized Institute or University. The candidate should be registered as a Nurse or Midwife in State / Indian Nursing Council.

OR

Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery. The aspirant should be registered as Nurses & Midwife in State / Indian Nursing Council. 2 years of experience in a minimum 50 bedded Hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned above.

AIIMS recruitment 2018: Application Fees-

General / OBC Candidates – Rs.1500

SC/ST Candidates – Rs. 1200

AIIMS recruitment 2018: Pay-

Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse-Grade-II)- Group ‘B’ will be recruited on Direct Recruitment Basis in the Level 07 in the Pay Matrix (pre-revised Pay Band-2 of Rs. 9300-34800 with Grade pay of Rs. 4600/-).