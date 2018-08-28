AIIMS Recruitment 2018: Jobs alert! Update for AIIMS Rishikesh aspirants

AIIMS Recruitment 2018: Jobs alert for medical aspirants (Image: Website)

The official website access for recruitment to several posts in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) located at Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh has not been activated so far. According to a previous notification, the link was supposed to go live on August 27, 2018 (Monday). It is being estimated that the link will be activated soon. In a notification on August 16, 2018, the AIIMS had invited applications for recruitment to several vacant posts. The vacancy is listed for the following posts- Nursing Officer, Technical Officer, Senior Programmer, Radiotherapy Technician, Programmer (Data Processing Assistant), Private Secretary, Personal Assistant and Office Assistant posts. As per the official order, the last date to apply is September 14, 2018.

AIIMS Recruitment 2018: Educational qualification:-

Those who are willing to apply must possess a Bachelors’ degree in BSc (nursing) or post basic BSc (nursing) or B.Sc. (Post Certificate) or Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery or any Bachelor’s degree with proficiency in computer operations.

Vacancy details for AIIMS Recruitment 2018:-

Nursing Officer: 611 posts

Technical Officer: 9 posts

Senior Programmer: 1 post

Radiotherapy Technician: 17 posts

Programmer (Data Processing Assistant): 2 posts

Private Secretary: 5 posts

Personal Assistant: 7 posts

Office Assistant: 16 posts

AIIMS Recruitment 2018: Application fees:-

The applicants belonging to ‘General’ and ‘OBC’ category should deposit an application fee of Rs 3,000. However, applicants belonging to ‘SC, ST AND OPH’ category don’t require to pay application fees. The female applicants are also exempt from paying any application fees.

AIIMS Recruitment 2018: How to apply:-

To apply for the above- mentioned posts, an individual needs to visit the official website of AIIMS, Rishikesh at- aiimsrishikesh.edu.in.