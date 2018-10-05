AIIMS Recruitment 2018: Jobs alert for All India Institute of Medical Sciences aspirants! Check details at www.aiimsexams.org

The registration of applications shall be available on the official website from October 8 to October 29, 2018.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has invited online applications for the post of Nursing Officer. The candidates who wish to apply can submit their application only through online mode. The registration of applications shall be available on the official website from October 8 to October 29, 2018. But before applying, the candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification posted on the website: www.aiimsexams.org.

Here are some important details

Essential Qualification:-

BSc (Hons) Nursing/BSc Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute or University.

OR

BSc (Post-Certificate)/Post-Basic BSc Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute or University;(ii) Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State/Indian Nursing Council

OR

i) Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute/Board or Council. ii) Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State / Indian Nursing Council. iii) Two years experience in a minimum 50 bedded Hospital after acquiring the educational qualification.

Age: The applicants need to be between the age group of 21-30 years.

Application Fees

Rs 1500 for General/OBC candidates

Rs 1200 for SC/ST candidates

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities will not have to pay any examination fee. Payment can be made through debit card, credit card and net banking.

All applicants are advised to keep a copy of registration slip with them, along with proof of payment for their record. The recruitment is happening for the vacancies at AIIMS Bhopal, Jodhpur, Patna and Raipur.