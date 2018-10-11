AIIMS Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced – Walk-in interviews for vacancies to be conducted; check details

Candidates applying for these posts must have MBBS degree or equivalent degree

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur has issued notification for posts of junior residents. Interested candidates can come in for walk-in interview on October 29. Interviewswill be conducted for 50 posts

Dates to remember:-

Walk in interview: October 20 (Reach the venue by 9 AM-9:30 AM)

Vacancy details

Junior Residents: 50 positions

SC – 7

Unreserved – 28

ST – 4

OBC – 11

Salary:

Selected candidates will get monthly salary of Rs. 56,100

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for these posts must have MBBS degree or equivalent degree which is recognised by MCI. It is to be noted that only those applicants who have passed MBBS (including Internship) not before two years before beginning of Junior Residency will be considered.

Age Limit:

The maximum age required for these posts is 30 years

How to Apply for AIIMS Raipur Junior Resident Jobs 2018

Candidates may come in for the Walk-in-Interview at Committee Room, 1st Floor, Medical College Building, Gate No. 5, AIIMS, Tatibandh, G.E. Road, Raipur (C.G.) – 49209929 October 2018 from 09:00 AM to 09:30 AM.

Application Fee

Rs. 1000/ will be paid in favour of “AIIMS Raipur” payable at Raipur by way of Demand Draft/Banker’s Cheque.

It is to be noted that no application fee is needed for Women/SC/ST/Pw candidates.