AIIMS Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for jobs; check details here

AIIMS is looking fill up posts.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur has issued notification for 50 Junior Resident posts. Interested candidates may appear for the interview on August 14. Applicants are advised to reach the venue (given below) by 9 am.

Dates to remember:

Walk-in-Interview: August 14 at 09:00 AM

Vacancy Details

Junior Resident–50 Posts

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for above posts must have earned MBBS (including completion of Internship) degree or equivalent degree as recognised by the Medical Council of India (MCI). Please note that only those applicants who have passed MBBS (including Internship) not more than two years before the commencement date of Junior Residency will be considered.

Age Limit:

30 Years

How to Apply

Interested candidates may appear for the Walk-in-Interview at Committee Room, 1st Floor, Medical College Building, Gate No. 5, AIIMS, Tatibandh, G.E. Road, Raipur (C.G.) – 492099 on August 14 at 09:00 AM.

Application Fes

applicants are required to pay Rs. 1000/- (No application fee is required for Women/SC/ST/Pw candidates.) in favour of “AIIMS Raipur” payable at Raipur through Demand Draft/Banker’s Cheque.

Earlier in June, AIIMS Raipur had invited applications for number of posts. The last date to apply was June 18. Candidates were asked to apply at aiimsraipur.edu.in. Applications were invited for Librarian Grade III (1 Post), Personal Assistant (1 Post), Store Keeper (2 Posts), Technical Assistant/ Technician (1 Post), Cashier (1 Post), Warden (Hostel Warden) (2 Posts), Library Attendant Grade II (1 Post), Upper Division Clerk (4 Posts), Lab Attendant Gr. II (8 Posts), Lab Technician (8 Posts) and Stenographer ( 1 Post).

Application fees for General/OBC/ExS Candidates, ws Rs. 1,000, while, fee was exempted for women/SC/ST/Person with Disabilities candidates.