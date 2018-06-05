​​​
AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2018: New jobs notified, here is how candidates can apply at aiimsraipur.edu.in

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2018: Applicants may apply on or before June 18.

By: | New Delhi | Published: June 5, 2018 10:43 PM
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( Raipur) has invited applications for a number of posts. Interested candidates may apply on or before June 18 at https://www.aiimsraipur.edu.in

Number of vacant posts

Librarian Grade III: 01 Post

Personal Assistant: 01 Post

Store Keeper: 02 Posts

Technical Assistant/ Technician: 01 Post

Cashier: 01 Post

Warden (Hostel Warden): 02 Posts

Library Attendant Grade II: 01 Post

Upper Division Clerk: 04 Posts

Lab Attendant Gr. II: 08 Posts

Lab Technician: 08 Posts

Stenographer: 01 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Personal Assistant: Candidates looking to apply for this post must hace a degree from a recognised University.

Librarian Grade III: Applicants must have a bachelor Degree in Library Science or Library and Information Service from any recognised University/Institute. Or B.Sc. Degree or equivalent from any recognised University and graduation or Post Graduate Diploma or equivalent in Library Science from any recognised University.

Technical Assistant/ Technician: The person must have B. Sc. In Medical Lab Technology or equivalent. OR Diploma in Medical Lab Technology or equivalent.

Store Keeper: Candidate must have a degree from a recognised University/Institution. Post-graduation degree/Diploma in Material Management from any recognised University/Institution; Or graduation in Material management from any recognised University/Institution.

Warden (Hostel Warden): The person must have graduation from any recognised University/ Institute. Diploma/ Certificate in House Keeping/ Material Management/ Public Relations/ Estate Management.

Cashier: The person must have a degree in Commerce of recognized University or equivalent.

Upper Division Clerk: Candidate must have a degree of recognised University or equivalent.

Library Attendant Grade II:Diploma /certificate programme in Library Science or Library and Information Service from a recognized University/Institute.

Lab Technician, Lab Attendant Gr. II: The person must have done 10+2 with science.

Stenographer: Candidate must have done 12th Class or equivalent qualification from any recognised University or board.

Age Limit

Store Keeper: The person must be in age group of 18-35 years

Technical Assistant/ Technician: Candidate must be between 25-35 years of age

Personal Assistant, Librarian Grade III: He/she must be between 21-30 years

Warden (Hostel Warden): The person must be between 30-45 years

Upper Division Clerk, Cashier, Lab Technician, Library Attendant Grade II, : Between 21-30 years

Lab Attendant Gr. II, Stenographer: The person must be between age group of 18-27 years

How to Apply

Candidates may apply online through the website https://www.aiimsraipur.edu.in/ on or before 18 June 2018.

Application Fees

For General/OBC/ExS Candidates, the application fee is Rs. 1,000, while, fee is exempted for women/SC/ST/Person with Disabilities.

