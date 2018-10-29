AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2018: Online applications open for 103 faculty posts; check details

The AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), Jodhpur has invited applications for recruitment to several posts of Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor. The candidates, interested to apply, can do so by applying in a prescribed format before November 26, 2018.

Important date for AIIMS Recruitment 2018:-

Closing date of the application: November 26, 2018

Vacancy details for AIIMS Jodhpur recruitment:-

A total of 103 posts will be filled up through the recruitment.

Professor- 21 posts

Additional Professor- 26 posts

Associate Professor- 35 posts

Assistant Professor- 21 posts

Age limit for AIIMS Jodhpur recruitment 2018:-

Professor and Additional Professor- For the posts of Professor and Additional Professor, the age should not exceed 58 years.

Associate Professor and Assistant Professor- For the posts of Associate Professor and Assistant Professor, the age should not exceed 50 years.

Work Experience for AIIMS Jodhpur recruitment:-

Professor- A minimum experience of 12 years teaching or research experience from a recognised institution in the subject after qualifying M.Ch./ D.M. is needed.

Additional Professor- A minimum experience of 8 years teaching or research experience from a recognised institution in the subject after qualifying M.Ch./ D.M. is needed.

Associate Professor- A minimum experience of 8 years teaching or research experience from a recognised institution in the subject after qualifying M.Ch./ D.M. is needed.

Assistant Professor- A minimum experience of 8 years teaching or research experience from a recognised institution in the subject after qualifying M.Ch./ D.M. is needed.

Application Fee for AIIMS Jodhpur recruitment:-

The candidates belonging to General and OBC need to pay an application fee of Rs 3,000 while individuals belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) have to pay a sum of Rs 1,000 as an application fee.

How to apply for AIIMS Jodhpur jobs 2018:-

The willing individuals need to apply through online mode within November 26, 2018. However, after filing the application, the candidates need to take a printout of the application form for future reference.