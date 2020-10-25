AICTE, UPSC and Railways issue advertisement for multiple vacancies with salary upto Rs 1 lakh — check details

Interested candidates can fill the application form on the website: upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.

As the impact of Coronavirus lockdown peters out, advertisements for vacant positions in various government departments is also being released. Latest are the advertisements issued by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), and the Indian Railways to fill various vacant posts, the Indian Express reported. The window to fill the online application process for these posts is open till the end of this month.

AICTE Job Vacancies: Notification has been released advertising the posts of principal investigator, data analyst, data manager, and other similar positions at the AICTE. A single post is vacant for all these designations. All the advertised positions are well paying lucrative jobs with an average salary close to Rs 1 lakh a month. The window to fill the online application form will remain open till October 28. The applications can be filled on the website aicte-india.org.

UPSC Job Vacancies: The constitutional body has released advertisement for various vacant posts in the Ministry of Defence and Health Ministry. A total of 44 posts have been advertised out of which 33 posts are vacant in the Defence Ministry and 11 posts are vacant in the Health Ministry. The window to fill the application form will remain open till October 30. Interested candidates can fill the application form on the website: upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.

RRB Job Vacancies: The National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI) has advertised for various teaching as well as non teaching posts. The vacant posts include the post of Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and other non teaching positions. The online applications for these posts can be filled before the deadline of November 10. The interested candidates can fill the application forms on the website: nrti.edu.in.