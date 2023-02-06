AIBE XVII answer key released: Here’s how to download at barcouncilofindia.org

Ending the wait for a large number of candidates, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the answer key for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVII. Those candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website barcouncilofindia.org,as well as from allindiabarexamination.com.

The answer key has been released for the exam that was conducted on February 5, 2023. The council released the answer key for set A, set B, set C, and set D. The council also said that candidates who did not get their biometric attendance will be considered eligible after they sign in front of their names in the examination hall at the time of the exam.

Releasing a notification, the bar said, “If any candidate of AIBE 17 held on February 5, 2023 has missed out on biometric attendance, they need not worry, so long as their verification was done in the classroom while giving the exam by way of taking their signatures.”

“Their answer sheets will be taken into account and their results will be duly declared on time,” it added further.

Here’s how to download the answer key:

1) Candidates may first visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com

2) After reaching the website, candidates may click on the link related to important notifications.

3) Soon, the AIBE XVII 2023 Answer Key, will appear in front of the screen

4) Now, candidates may download the PDF file related to the answer key.

5) Candidates may take out a prprintoutf the answer key.

6) Keep it safely with themselves for future use.

Earlier, the council released the admit card on January 30, 2023. Candidates were asked to download their admit card from the websites mentioned above. The exam was held in an open-book test format in offline mode. It may be noted that the exam is conducted twice every year. Candidates who clear this exam are able to practice in any courts in India.