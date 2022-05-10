Corporate espionage: Ahmedabad engineering company employee booked for divulging secret documents to rival

The Cyber Crime Cell of Ahmedabad Police has booked an AIA Engineering employee for corporate espionage. Rajnikant Patel allegedly divulged secret research and development material from AIA Engineering, a giant in high chromium wear castings, to a Jamshedpur-based rival company. The Ahmedabad-based company lodged an FIR against Patel, a deputy manager at the heat department for allegedly sending confidential information related to heat treatment to the rival company, IE reported.

AIA Engineering primarily designs, develops, manufactures, and installs high chromium wear, corrosion and abrasion-resistant castings, used in mining, cement, and thermal power generation industries.

Vice-President (Legal and Admin) Acchyut Parikh, who lodged the complaint on behalf of AIA Engineering, said Patel had a secrecy clause in his contract which prevented him from divulging any details of the department to people from other departments or outside.

Recently, an AIA Engineering client floated a tender and a Jamshedpur-based rival company also showed interest in the tender process. Parikh said he knew the rival company was not in a position to compete and got suspicious. Following an internal probe, it was discovered that Patel, who has been with AIA Engineering since 1994, had transferred confidential and sensitive documents to his private email id. He had also transferred documents from departments he had no authorisation to access.

Parikh added that Patel has stayed at Hotel Madhuban in Jharkhand from January 13 to 16. The accommodation was provided to him by the rival company. Parikh also alleged that rival company could not have made grinding and crushing elements had Patel not illegally provided the documents to them.

The police have already booked Patel under Section 420 (fraud), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk), 465, 467, 468 and 471 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the IT Act.