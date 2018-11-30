Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced – check vacancy details at ahmedabadcity.gov.in

By: | Published: November 30, 2018 6:44 PM

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Recruitment 2018: Check details here

amc recruitment 2018, amc recruitment 2018 notification, amc recruitment 2018 result, amc jobs, amc jobs 2018, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation jobs, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Amdavad Municipal Corporation, Amdavad Municipal CorporationThose looking to apply can do so through prescribed format.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Recruitment 2018: The Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in Ahmedabad has issued notification for posts od Sahayak Sub Inspector and Sahayak Technical Supervisor. Those looking to apply can do so through prescribed format on or before December 12 at official website www.ahmedabadcity.gov.in

Dates to remember

Starting date for submission of online application: November 29

Last date for submission of online application Submission: December 12 till 05:30 PM

Vacancy details

Total Posts – 199 positions

Sahayak Sub Inspector – 111 positions

Sahayak Technical Supervisor – 88 positions

Eligibility Criteria

Sahayak Sub Inspector: Those applying for these posts must at least have a diploma in civil engineering

Sahayak Technical Supervisor : The person applying for this post must at least have BE in Civil or DCE.

Age Limit

Sahayak Sub Inspector – Maximum age of applicants must be 35 years of age

Sahayak Technical Supervisor – Candidate’s maximum age must be 30 years

Read also: SDMC Recruitment 2018: Salary Rs 35,400 – South Delhi Municipal Corporation invites applications

How to apply

Those planning to apply may do so through www.ahmedabadcity.gov.in till December 12 till 05:30 pm.

Earlier in August, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) had issued notification for the post of Teachers (Nursery). It was looking to looking to fill up 166 teachers posts. Eligible candidates were asked to apply through prescribed format on or before August 14 through official website sdmc.gov.in.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced – check vacancy details at ahmedabadcity.gov.in
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition