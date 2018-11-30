Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced – check vacancy details at ahmedabadcity.gov.in

Those looking to apply can do so through prescribed format.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Recruitment 2018: The Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in Ahmedabad has issued notification for posts od Sahayak Sub Inspector and Sahayak Technical Supervisor. Those looking to apply can do so through prescribed format on or before December 12 at official website www.ahmedabadcity.gov.in

Dates to remember

Starting date for submission of online application: November 29

Last date for submission of online application Submission: December 12 till 05:30 PM

Vacancy details

Total Posts – 199 positions

Sahayak Sub Inspector – 111 positions

Sahayak Technical Supervisor – 88 positions

Eligibility Criteria

Sahayak Sub Inspector: Those applying for these posts must at least have a diploma in civil engineering

Sahayak Technical Supervisor : The person applying for this post must at least have BE in Civil or DCE.

Age Limit

Sahayak Sub Inspector – Maximum age of applicants must be 35 years of age

Sahayak Technical Supervisor – Candidate’s maximum age must be 30 years

How to apply

Those planning to apply may do so through www.ahmedabadcity.gov.in till December 12 till 05:30 pm.

