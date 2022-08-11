Agniveervayu result 2022 announced – Check details at agnipathvayu.cdac.in

To the great relief of candidates, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the result of Agniveervayu result 2022. Candidates looking to check their results can do so at the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

The exam was conducted in July this year. Releasing a notification, the IAF said, “Result of STAR 01/2022 for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2022 conducted online from 24 Jul 2022 to 31 Jul 2022 is uploaded and can be viewed under individual candidate’s login. Also, SMS (on registered mobile no.) and email is being forwarded to all the shortlisted candidates.”

Also read: AFCAT 2 admit card 2022 released: Exams to be held from 26 August; Check exam pattern, Instructions here

Here’s how candidates can check their results:

* They may first visit the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

* After reaching the homepage, candidates can click on the result link that is visible in the ticker

* Candidates sign in after submitting their registered email id as well as password.

* Now results will appear on the screen.

* Candidates can download their results.

* They are advised to keep it safe for future use.

The IAF will send the results to the shortlisted candidates through an SMS or registered email ID. Importantly, candidates will be required to get tartar and stains removed from their teeth before they appear for the medical exam. Their ears should also be free of wax. Apart from these, candidates will also be required to stay four or five days under their own arrangements.

In the meantime, the Agniveer recruitment rally for female candidates (general category) will be held in Bengaluru for military police. While it will start from November 1, 2022, the process will continue till November 3, 2022.

Also read: Agniveer recruitment for female candidates in military police to begin from November 1 – details

The recruitment process of candidates will be held at the Manekshaw Parade ground. Candidates will be recruited by Recruiting Office (HQ) Bengaluru, which comes under Headquarters Recruiting Zone Bengaluru for candidates who belong to Kerala, Karnataka and the Union Territory of Lakshadeep. Authorities have already published the criteria related to age, educational qualifications, among others, in the specific category in the Indian army.