Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023: IAF releases exam city and date, check details

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the notification for the examination schedule of the upcoming Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023. The willing candidates need to visit the official website to check the examination date and the city. The official website of Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 01/2023 is agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Admit card

The candidate who has applied for the exam can download the admit card or the hall ticket only 24 to 48 hours prior to the date of the exam. The eligible candidates need to save a softcopy and take a print out of the same for future references.

Also Read: BPSC 68th CCE: Commission adds 43 new vacancies in Disaster Management dept – Know where to apply

Know how to check exam schedule –

(a) The candidate needs to visit the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

(b) After visiting the home page, the candidate needs to click on the designated link.

(c) Now, the candidates need to login using email id, password and captcha code.

(d) After entering the details, the candidate needs to click on ‘Sign in’.

(e) A new page will appear on the screen where one can get the details about exam city and date.

Eligibility criteria –

The candidate should be born between June 27, 2002 and December 27, 2005. The upper age limit as on date of enrolment is 21 years.

Also Read: Big update for Indian Railways job aspirants! 7,914 vacancies listed, Check details

Marital status –

Only unmarried male and female candidates are eligible for enrolment as Agniveervayu in the Indian Air Force.

On selection, the Agniveervayu will be enrolled in the IAF for a period of four years. On being enrolled, Agniveervayu will be imparted military training based on Indian Air Force (IAF) requirements. Agniveervayu will get an annual leave of 30 days per year.

Salary

The selected candidates will be paid an Agniveer package of Rs 30,000/- per month with a fixed yearly increment. Apart from these, Agniveervayu is also entitled to receive – Risk and Hardship allowances (as applicable in IAF),and Dress and Travel allowances.