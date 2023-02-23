Agniveer Recruitment: Is there a change in syllabus for common entrance examination? Top Indian Army official says this

Agniveer Jobs Latest News: Preparing for the Agniveer common entrance examination? There’s a big update for you. There has been some confusion regarding the syllabus and other procedures of the Agniveer recruitment. Recently, the Indian Army had made an announcement about the CEE procedure. Amid several queries by the Agniveer candidates, the Indian Army made a statement on Thursday. Lt Gen NS Sarna, Director General of Recruiting, Indian Army said that there is absolutely no change in the CEE syllabus. The only difference is that the examination has gone online.

Interacting with media at the South Block, the top Army official said that the reason behind taking the common entrance exam online has been necessitated by several factors. One of the key reasons is easy accessibility of smartphones across the country. Now the younger generation is much more digitally-aware, the official stated.

The statement comes after the Indian Army had said that those who wish to join the force via Agniveer scheme will have to take the online test first. Once a candidate clears the online CEE, he will have to pass the physical exam and other medical tests.

Previously, the candidates had to clear the medical and physical tests first and then appear for teh CEE.

Lt Gen Sarna said that with CEE becoming the first screening, the Indian Army will be able to select candidates who are both physically fit as well as technologically updated.

Also Read Agnipath Policy: Veterans weigh in whether it is laudable or laughable

The Army had recently issued notifications on modification in recruitment procedures for Agniveers. The notifications for registration have been uploaded on the ‘Join Indian Army’ website.

The army has announced modification to the recruitment procedure for “junior commissioned officer/other ranks/Aginveers”, the Defence Ministry said in a statement on February 16.

The online registration is open for anyone who is interested in joining the Indian Army. The registration portal will remain live till March 15. Till this deadline, eligible candidates can submit their applications online.

The online common entrance examination will be held at around 180 centres across India. The computer-based CEE for Agniveer recruitment will be conducted between April 17-30.

(With PTI inputs)