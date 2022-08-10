Agniveer recruitment for female candidates in military police to begin from November 1 – details

In good news for a large number of candidates, the Agniveer recruitment rally for female candidates in the general category for military police will be held in Bengaluru from November 1, 2022, to November 3, 2022.the general

According to a statement by the government, the recruitment of candidates will take place at the Manekshaw Parade ground. They will be recruited by Recruiting Office (HQ) Bengaluru, under the umbrella of Headquarters Recruiting Zone Bengaluru for candidates from Kerala, Karnataka and Union Territory of Lakshadeep.

The rally will be organised with the aim of recruiting Agniveer General Duty (Women) in the Corps of Military Police in the Army. In its August 7, 2022, notification, the Headquarters Recruiting Zone, Bengaluru has already published the criteria regarding age, educational qualifications, among others in the specific category in the Indian army.

The online registration has also been opened on August 10, 2022. Interested candidates can apply till September 7, 2022. Those interested can apply at the official website http://www.Joinindianarmy.nic.in. Selected candidates will receive their admit card through their registered email id from October 12, 2022, till October 31, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Indian army has already started the online application process for the ‘ Agniveer Recruitment Rally’ for Jammu. Candidates have been asked to apply at the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates may apply for the Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally 2022 between August 5, 2022, to September 3, 2022.

Selection of candidates will be done at Jorawar Stadium, Sunjuwan Military Station, Jammu from October 7, 2022 and will go on till October 20, 2022. It is being done for the candidates from Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Jammu, Samba and Kathua. Candidates applying for these posts must be born between October 1, 1999 to April1, 2005 with the required qualification.

Those selected will be appointed for the post of Agniveer (General Duty), Agniveer Technical (All Arms), Agniveer Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical and Agniveer Tradesmen categories.