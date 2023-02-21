Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Indian Army invites applications for a large number of posts – How to apply at joinindianarmy.nic.in

In good news for lakhs of candidates, the Indian Army has released the notification for a number of posts. The posts for which it is looking to recruit include Agniveer General Duty (GD) (All Arms), Agniveer Clerk/Store Keeper (Technical) (All Arms), Agniveer Tradesman (Class 8th and 10th pass) (All Arms), among others.

The army has invited applications for the year 2023-24 under Agnipath Scheme 2023. Even as the online registration is already open, the last date to apply is March 15, 2023. According to the army, the exam is scheduled to be held on April 17, 2023.

As per norms, the shortlisted candidates will be recruited for the minimum of four years. Those who are looking to apply must note that they are required to meet all criteria regarding the above jobs relating to age limit, eligibility criteria, physical/medical standards, educational qualifications, among others. Notably, the selection process for this recruitment drive is in two phases. While phase 1 will be for Online Common Entrance Exam through Computer Based Test, the next phase will be Recruitment Rally by AROs.

Releasing a notification, the Indian Army said, “selection in the Indian Army is ‘fair & transparent’ and on merit only. At no stage any bribe is to be paid to anyone for selection or recruitment in the Indian Army.

“ Candidates should not fall prey to unscrupulous persons posing as recruiting agents, ” it added further.

Here’s how candidates may apply online:

1) Candidates may first visit the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in.

2) After reaching the home page, candidates may click on the link saying ‘Apply online for Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2022’.

3) Now, candidates will require to get themselves registered.

4) Now, they will get their user ID as well as the password.

5) Next, candidates will have to fill in the Agniveer application form.

In January 2023, the Indian Air Force (IAF) had invited applications for Agniveer through the Air Force Agneepath Vayu.