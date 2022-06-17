Agnipath scheme: Modi govt relents after violent protests across India, increases upper age limit to 23

The government has decided to update the upper age limit of Agnipath scheme,the new short-term recruitment policy for the Armed Forces. After a number of protests across several states, the government decided to keep the upper age limit to 23 from the previous 21.

Issuing a statement, the government said that ot would permit the candidates who were 21 years of age in 2020, when there were no recruitments, only for 2022. It may be noted that on Tuesday, while announcing the scheme, the government had annoinced that recruitment age will be betwee 17 and half and 21, howver the maximum age limit was increased to 23 on Thursday.

Announcing the same, the defence ministry said, “the upper age limit for the recruitment process for Agnipath scheme for 2022 is increased to 23 years”.

“It has not been possible to undertake the recruitment during the last two years, the Government has decided that a one-time waiver shall be granted for the proposed recruitment cycle for 2022, ” it added.

According to reports, protests were most violent in Bihar across the country. Jab aspirants, in Kaimur, reportedly set one coach of a stationary train to fire. Similar incidents were reported from other parts of the state as well. In Gopalgung and Chhapra, passengers were forced to run themseves. However, no injuries were reported.

Speaking to Indian Express, Bihar ADGP (law and order) Sanjay Singh informed that so far 125 people have been arrested for the violence. The railways also informed that while 34 trauns have been fully cancelled. 72 trains were either running late or detained at railway stations.

On January 14, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had schered details of the scheme with media. “Under the ‘Agneepath’ scheme, Indian youth will be provided an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as ‘Agniveer’. This scheme has been brought to strengthen the security of the country. It is a transformative scheme”, he had said.

