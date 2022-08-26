AFCAT exam 2022 begins; Check last-minute tips and other important updates

Indian Air Force (IAF) AFCAT EXAM 2022: The Indian Air Force has started the online exams for recruitment under various posts of different departments through the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 2022). The exams which have begun today will conclude on 28th August. The exams are being held across the country for the recruitment of 283 vacancies in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches/NCC Entry. These are being conducted in two different shifts – the morning (7.30 AM) shift and the afternoon (12.30 PM) shift.

The exam is being conducted at Agartala, Agra, Ajmer, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Alwar, Allahabad/ Prayagraj, Ambala, Aurangabad, Bareilly, Behrampur (Odisha), Bathinda, Belagavi, Bengaluru, Bhagalpur, Bhilai, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bhuj, Bikaner, Delhi and NCR, Dhanbad, Diu, Dibrugarh, Durgapur, Chandigarh, Chennai, Chapra, Coimbatore, Faridabad, Ganganagar, Gaya, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Guntur, Gurugram, Guwahati, Gwalior, Haldwani, Hissar, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Itanagar, Kakinada, Kannur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolhapur, Kolkata, Kota, Kurukshetra, Leh, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mangalore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jalpaigudi, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Jhansi, Jodhpur, Jorhat, Meerut, Mumbai, Muzzafarpur, Mysore, Nagpur, Nasik, Nizamabad, Noida, Panaji, Patiala, Patna, Port Blair, Puducherry, Pune, Thane, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Tirunelveli, Tirupati, Udaipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Rourkee, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Shillong, Shimla, Silchar, Srinagar, Solapur, Sonipat, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vellore, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Warangal.

Candidates who are appearing for AFCAT exam 2022 have been advised to check the list of the times to be brought or not to be brought inside the exam hall. So, they will not face any issue while appearing for the exam. This list is as follows:-

Also Read| AFCAT 2 admit card 2022 released: Exams to be held from 26 August; Check exam pattern, Instructions here

Items to be Brought Inside AFCAT Examination Hall

Candidates who are appearing for AFCAT exam 2022 have been advised to carry a copy of their admit cards at the examination venue and follow the instructions specified by the examination center authorities as follows:-

A valid identity card such as PAN card/ passport/ driving licence/ voter identity card/ college identity card or any other valid photo identity proof. Two passport size colour photographs. Ballpoint Pen (Blue or Black) for signing on the attendance sheet and rough work.

Items that are not allowed inside AFCAT examination hall

Any electronic devices like smartphones, Bluetooth devices, calculators, docupen, electronic watches with facilities of calculator, cellular phone, memory card/ stick, pager, organizer, personal digital assistant (PDA), concealed microphone or camera, radio, headset, Walkman, recorder, translator etc. Any stationary material such as pencil-box/geometry box, book, log tables, clip board, slide rule. Personal items (wristwatch/wristband, bracelets, handbags, ornaments, wallet, purse, head gear, scarf, goggles, jackets) eatable items (chips, chocolates, food, drinks etc.). Candidates are advised not to carry any valuable items to the exam centre as the exam authority will not be responsible for any loss or damage.

AFCAT exam 2022: date and time