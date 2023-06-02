AFCAT 2023: IAF begins application process – Check details at afcat.cdac.in

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has started accepting applications for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2023 for flying as well as ground duty branches. Candidates who are looking to apply may do so at the official website afcat.cdac.in.

According to officials, while the exam will be conducted from August 25, 2023 to August 27, 2023, the IAF will start the programmes from July 2024. Candidates will have to undergo two stages of the recruitment process, which include written and SSB tests.

As per official notification, there are five vacant posts for men and six for women in flying programmes. Similarly, there are 98 posts for male and 11 for females in Round Duty (Technical), while there are 38 for men and 4 for females AE(M). Also, there are 15 vacancies for males and 2 for females in the weapon system branch. Apart from these, the IAF is also looking to fill up 45 vacancies in administration for men and five for females.

Here’s how to apply

1) Candidates may first log on to the official website afcat.cdac.in

2) Once on the home page, they may click on a new registration

3) They may now fill up their basic details

4) Candidates will be required to register with the help of their registration number and password.

5) They will be required to fill in their application form

6) Candidates will be required to submit their fees

7) Download their application form

8) Keep it safely with them

9) Use it when needed

The air force is also looking to recruit 8 men and 2 women in the accounts department. Notably, a total of 10 percent seats available for both CDSE and AFCAT have been reserved for NCC Special Entry. The official notification read, “One seat is reserved for Law qualified candidates in Ground duty (NonTech) branches and these candidates may get employed on legal duties of the IAF (after commissioning).”