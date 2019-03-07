AFCAT 2019 result declared, here’s how to check and download result

By: | Published: March 7, 2019 3:52 PM

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday announced the results of Air Force Common Admission Test 2019 (AFCAT) on its official website afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT.

AFCAT 2019 was conducted on 16th and 17th February in 104 centres in various cities across the country. However, the exam was postponed in Jammu and Kashmir due to curfew.

Candidates who have cleared this test will have to appear for a physical and undergo a medical test. After that, a merit list will be brought out with the names of final candidates who made the cut. The selected candidates will be recruited at IAF as group A officers in flying and ground duty departments.

The date and venue of the physical fitness and medical exams will be declared shortly in the official website.

AFCAT 2019 result: How to check:

> Visit the official website of AFCAT – afcat.cdac.in

> Under ‘Candidate Login’ section on the homepage, there is ‘AFCAT 01/2019’ – click on it

> Enter e-mail ID from which the registration was done, password and other relevant details

> Click on ‘Log in’

> The result will be displayed on the screen

> Download it and take a print out for future reference

This year AFCAT was held for around 163 vacancies in the Air Force. It was a computer based online exam and tested the candidates’ general awareness, numerical ability, reasoning and military aptitude and English language.

The exam is conducted twice a year – in February and in August, and the candidates should be less than 25 years of age and unmarried – and they should have a minimum 60% marks in the +2 or graduation level.

