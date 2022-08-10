AFCAT 2 admit card 2022 released: Exams to be held from 26 August; Check exam pattern, Instructions here

AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2022: IAF releases AFCAT admit card on afcat.cdac.in, Steps to Download: Indian Air Force has released the admit cards for Air Force Common Admission Test 2022 today, 10 August 2022 on its website. Candidates who applied for Air Force Common Admission Test 2022 can download their admit cards using registrations, date of birth and other details at afcat.cdac.in.

According to the official website, the Air Force Common Admission Test is scheduled to be held on 26, 27, 28 August 2022 at various exam centres. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download the IAF AFCAT 2 Hall Ticket 2022.

How and where to download IAF AFCAT 2 Hall Ticket 2022?

1. Candidates are required to visit the official website of AFCAT – afcat.cdac.in.

2. Click on the notification link that reads ‘IAF AFCAT 2 Hall Ticket 2022’ flashing on the homepage.

3. A login page will appear on the screen.

4. Candidates are now required to enter their credential details such as application number, date of birth, captcha, and other details.

5. IAF AFCAT 2 Hall Ticket 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

6. Candidates can download IAF AFCAT 2 Hall Ticket 2022 and save it for future reference.

Candidates have been advised to read the instructions mentioned, admit card number, registration number, name, roll number, and other details as mentioned on the admit card and carry their admit card on the day of exam. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without admit cards or hall tickets.

In case, any candidate faces issues in downloading IAF AFCAT 2 Hall Ticket 2022, they can write to afcatcell@cdac.in.

IAF AFCAT 2: Exam pattern

The AFCAT exam comprises General Aptitude, General Awareness, Verbal Ability, Reasoning and Military Aptitude. The exam mode of the exam will be online. There will be 100 questions carrying 300 marks. Candidates should note that there will be -1 Mark negative marking for each incorrect answer while +3 will be marked for each correct answer.