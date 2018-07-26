AEES Recruitment 2018: Jobs alert for PRT, TGT, Librarian etc; check how to apply for Atomic Energy Education Society posts

AEES Recruitment 2018

Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES), an autonomous body under Department of Atomic Energy under Government of India has invited applications for the recruitment to several posts. Those candidates who are willing to apply can do so by their application in the prescribed format on or before August 10, 2018.

AEES Recruitment 2018 Important Dates:-

Closing date of application- August 10, 2018.

AEES Recruitment 2018 vacancy details:-

The total number of posts for vacancies is 50.

1. Primary Teacher (PRT) – 20 Posts

2. Primary Teacher (Music) – 6 Posts

3. TGT (Maths/ Physics) – 5 Posts

4. TGT (chemistry/ Biology) – 1 Post

5. Art Education Teacher – 2 Posts

6. TGT (Physical & Health Edu)(Female) – 4 Posts

7. Librarian – 4 Posts

8. Primary Teacher (Music) – 6 Posts

9. Preparatory Teacher – 4 Posts

How to apply for AEES Recruitment 2018:-

To apply, a candidate needs to apply in the prescribed format within August 10, 2018. The process of application is online. An application must visit the official website of AEES i.e aees.mahaonline.gov.in. Candidates also need to visit the mentioned website for more details.

About AEES:-

AEES is the abbreviated form of Atomic Energy Education Society. It runs 31 Schools/ Junior Colleges located at 15 centres in different parts of India. The medium of instruction in these schools is English. Shri Rajnish Prakash is currently the Chairman of AEES.