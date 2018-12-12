Adobe trumps Apple, Google, Microsoft and Facebook, crowned best tech firm to work for in India by Indeed

Indeed’s report pointed that majority of Indian job seekers look into a company’s reputation before applying.

One of the country’s leading job-search firms Indeed India has released its list of ‘the leading technology organisations to work for in India’ and Adobe Inc. has trumped other tech bigwigs like Apple, Google, Microsoft and Facebook to grab the top spot this year. Adobe is followed by NVIDIA and Microsoft at the second and third spot respectively. India’s space agency Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) was listed at number 10 and became the only Indian organisation in the top 10, and also the only public sector unit to get a place in the list.

The top five positions in the list were grabbed by multinational corporations (MNCs) which indicates that Indians find working for them more lucrative as they see greater career scope and work exposure in these large international technology firms.

American firms are ruling the roost as they grabbed all the top five positions in the list. Adobe, NVIDIA, Microsoft, SAP and Akamai Technologies are the top five followed by VMware, Cisco, Intel, Citrix Systems Inc. and ISRO in the top 10. iPhone maker Apple is at number 13. Apart from ISRO, other companies in to feature in the top 15 are fashion e-commerce company Myntra and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Indeed’s report pointed that majority of Indian job seekers look into a company’s reputation before applying. They seek more transparency from companies they choose to work for. The report also noted that recruitment process in the technology sector has become highly competitive due to increasing shortage of skilled talent. All companies compete for talent from the same limited pool of resources and to attract and retain this talent they are creating better employee experiences in their firms.

Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India, said, “Companies are now focusing on people management and creating a good working environment for their employees and this has contributed in higher rating by job seekers for them.”

Apart from the obvious importance of pay and rewards, Kumar underlined the significance of team spirit and ownership and added, “Apart from competitive remuneration, companies that work to make their employees feel like they work with, and not for the company, create a culture of ownership and instil a sense of loyalty in their employees”.