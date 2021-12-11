Admit cards for Haryana TET 2021 released by BSEH: How to download and qualification rules

It is pertinent to note here that some of the admit cards have been put on hold. (Representational image)

Haryana HTET 2021 admit card: The admit cards for Teacher Eligibility Test or TET 2021 in Haryana have been released by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH). The Haryana TET is set to take place on December 18 and 19, which means next Saturday and Sunday. The admit cards are available on the Haryana TET website – haryanatet.in – and the candidates can download it from there. It is pertinent to note here that some of the admit cards have been put on hold by the board because of discrepancies in signature, thumb impression or image uploaded by the candidates in their application forms.

The list of candidates whose admit cards have been put on hold has also been released by the board on the official website. Their admit cards will be released by the board by December 13 if they follow the guidelines and upload the rectified or required documents properly.

The process of application for HTET had begun nearly a month ago on November 15.

How to download Haryana HTET 2021 admit card

To download the HTET 2021 admit cards, candidates would first need to visit the official website – haryanatet.in. Here, they will find a login link which they would need to click, upon which they would need to key in their credentials. Candidates would then be able to download the admit card.

A minimum of 60% is required to qualify for the exam, which translates to candidates having to score 90 marks. For candidates in the reserved category, however, this threshold is 55% of 82 marks. Clearing Paper I of HTET would allow candidates to be eligible for teaching classes 1 to 5, while clearing the TGT or Trained Graduate Teacher paper would let them teach classes 6 to 8. On the other hand, candidates would be eligible for teaching classes 9 to 12 if they clear the PGT or Post Graduate Teacher paper.

The three different papers have the same rules for qualification.