Admit card issued for ICSI CS foundation, executive, professional exam -here’s how to download

The wait is over for a large number of candidates as the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released admit card for CS Foundation Programme Executive and Professional Programme December examination. Candidates may download the admit card at icsi.edu or icsi.indiaeducation.net.

At the time of the exam, candidates will have to carry the admit card apart from the student identity card. Candidates may note that the exam for three papers of the executive programme (Old Syllabus) is scheduled to be conducted on December 20, 21 and 23 and for Executive Programme (New Syllabus) will be held on December 27, 28 and 29 respectively.

The exam will be conducted at nearly 100 centres across the country as well as in Dubai. Examination for CS Foundation will be held on June 8 and 9, while for CS executives, the exam will be conducted from June 1 to June 10. Candidates may find details regarding centre, exam timing, centre details in their admit cards. While the ICSI CS foundation examination consists of eight papers those at the professional level have nine papers.

Here’s how candidates can download their admit cards

Step 1: Candidates may first visit the official website, icsi.indiaeducation.net

Step 2: After reaching the homepage, thay may click on the link related to the admit card for relevant programme

Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter their 17 digit registration number

Step 4: Soon, the admit card will be displayed on screen.

Step 5: After all above processes are done, they may download their admit cards and take a print out

The admit card for the CS exam will have names of the candidate, their exam date, exam centre, photo, registration number, time, and also the medium of the examination, the candidates will appear in.