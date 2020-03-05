Admit card for SSC CHSL 2019-20 released – exam date, other details

Those looking to apply must at least be Class 12 pass.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier- I recruitment exam on Thursday. Candidates who will appear for the exam may download their admit card through the official regional websites of the commission.

The exam will be conducted from March 16-27. Those looking to apply for these posts must at least be Class 12 pass. Candidates will be required to appear for three stages of the recruitment process. While the first stage will have the computer-based exam, the IInd stage will have a descriptive paper. It will be held in paper and pen mode. The time limit will of one hour. Candidates who clear this stage will be able to appear for the third stage.

This will have a skill or typing test. The first stage of the process will have 200 marks. There will also be a negative marking of 0.5 marks in case of a wrong answer. The IInd tier exam to be conducted on June 28, will be for 100 marks.

Here’s how candidates may download their admit card:

1. Candidates may first visit the official regional websites of SSC.

2. Now, they may click on the link ‘download admit card’

3. They may now enter their registration number/roll number and date of birth.

4. They may now click on the login button.

5. After this, the admit card will appear.

6. Candidates may now download it.

7. Next, they may keep at a safe place for future use.

Those candidates who are selected for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) will be get up to Rs 63,200. Selected candidates for the post of DEO and DEO grade A will be paid salary up to Rs 81,100. Those selected for the post of PA and SA will get a salary of up to Rs 81,100.