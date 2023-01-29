Admit card for BPSC 68th CCE is out – How to download at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit cards for the 68th Combined (preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE). Those candidates who are looking to download their admit card can do so through the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Candidates looking to appear for the exam may note that the date to appear for the same is February 12, 2023. It will be held across the state from 12 pm, and will go on till 2 pm. The commission will conduct the exam across 806 centres in 38 districts in Bihar. The recruitment process is divided into three categories, which include – prelims, main and interview. Only those candidates will be selected, who clear all three processes.

Here’s how candidates can download their admit card from the official website:

* Candidates will be required to first visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

* Now, they will have to click on the admit card link on the home page.

* After this, they will be required to fill in details that include roll number, application number and password.

* Once this is done, candidates may then download their admit card.

* They may now take out the print out of their admit card.

* Keep it safely with themselves for future purposes.

Importantly, the commission has also announced changes in the exam pattern. According to it, all questions during the prelims exam will have negative markings. For every correct answer in the exam, a candidate will be awarded one mark. His/her marks will be deducted by 0.25 in case of wrong answers. Therefore, candidates must be careful while answering the questions during the upcoming exam. And avoid giving wrong answers. Through this recruitment process, the commission is looking to fill up 324 positions in the state.

Earlier, the commission had shared the list of candidates who could not qualify for the prelims exam. While the list was out on January 20, 2023, a total of 771 candidates were disqualified, as per officials.