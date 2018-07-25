About 11,000 candidates recommended by SSC for government jobs in 2018-19, says Centre

He said the SSC announces its calendar of exams well in advance and all efforts are made to strictly adhere to the said examination schedule announced by the commission in the public domain.

About 11,000 candidates have been recommended for different government jobs by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) during 2018-19, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said today. A total of 25,138 and 68,880 candidates were recommended for the jobs by the SSC in 2015-16 and 2016-17, respectively, he said. In 2017-18, 45,391 candidates were offered government jobs and 10,997 were recommended by the SSC in 2018-19 (as on June 30, 2018), Singh said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. “Generally there is no unnecessary delay on the part of the SSC in conducting its examinations,” the minister said.

He said the SSC announces its calendar of exams well in advance and all efforts are made to strictly adhere to the said examination schedule announced by the commission in the public domain. “In exceptional circumstances some delay may occur in the conduct of an examination, due to unavoidable/compelling circumstances, yet the SSC makes all efforts to conduct the said delayed examination at the earliest,” Singh said.