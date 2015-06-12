​​ ​
  3. AAP demands probe against HRD Minister Smriti Irani’s ‘fake’ degrees

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday demanded that a probe be launched on the alleged "fake" degrees acquired by Union HRD Minister Smriti Irani...

New Delhi | Updated: June 12, 2015 6:45 PM
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday demanded that a probe be launched on the alleged “fake” degrees acquired by Union HRD Minister Smriti Irani, even as it confirmed that an internal Lokpal would probe the issue of forged degrees of former law minister Jitendra Singh Tomar.

“AAP has its own internal mechanism to sort out these kinds of issues. Party Lokpal will investigate Jitender Singh Tomar’s case,” said AAP leader Sanjay Singh at a news conference here.

Singh said that aprt from probing the issue of fake degrees of Smriti Irani, similar steps needed to be taken against Minister of State for HRD Ram Shankar Katheria.

The AAP also claimed that 30 per cent of Narendra Modi’s ministers had criminal charges against them.

Speculative rumours are also afloat that Tomar may be removed from the Aam Aadmi Party.

  1. G
    Guest
    Jun 13, 2015 at 11:44 pm
    People living in gl homes should not be throwing stones. BJP's swiftness in arresting Tomar sets a bad precedence. Tomar was not even charged in court. The w country knows that the HRD minister did not have a degree and lied on official papers. No action taken against her. Why double standard??
    Reply
    1. Narender Balda
      Jun 12, 2015 at 8:47 pm
      Let AAp go to court instead of issuing statements. Irani herself said several times, whoever want to know let them go to court... even they can complain to Election Commission. Why just giving press statements...
      Reply
      1. Eric Martis
        Jun 13, 2015 at 9:02 am
        The standard yard stick should be same to all, I have seen the media and bjp is now on vendeta tatctis against aap, lots n lots of fake degree holders oparate in Delhi, no questions raised, only tomar is been taken to custody. Treat every one same, which will bring down this issue drastically.
        Reply
        1. T
          t p
          Jun 12, 2015 at 6:55 pm
          Fake degrees are the " congress-karishma' during last many years. property growth of all universities staff be probed.
          Reply

