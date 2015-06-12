AAP demands probe against HRD Minister Smriti Irani’s ‘fake’ degrees

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday demanded that a probe be launched on the alleged “fake” degrees acquired by Union HRD Minister Smriti Irani. (PTI)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday demanded that a probe be launched on the alleged “fake” degrees acquired by Union HRD Minister Smriti Irani, even as it confirmed that an internal Lokpal would probe the issue of forged degrees of former law minister Jitendra Singh Tomar.

“AAP has its own internal mechanism to sort out these kinds of issues. Party Lokpal will investigate Jitender Singh Tomar’s case,” said AAP leader Sanjay Singh at a news conference here.

Singh said that aprt from probing the issue of fake degrees of Smriti Irani, similar steps needed to be taken against Minister of State for HRD Ram Shankar Katheria.

The AAP also claimed that 30 per cent of Narendra Modi’s ministers had criminal charges against them.

Speculative rumours are also afloat that Tomar may be removed from the Aam Aadmi Party.