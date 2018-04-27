AAI Recruitment through GATE 2018: Apply online before April 27; check details here

The screening and eligibility of the candidates will be based on the details provided by them.

AAI Recruitment 2018: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) had invited applications for the post of Junior Executive through the scores of GATE 2018 Result. Candidates who are eligible for the post can apply through the prescribed format on or before Friday, April 27, 2018. The important dates, eligibility criteria, selection process and other details are mentioned below.

AAI Recruitment 2018: Important Dates to apply for the post

Opening Date of Application: March 28, 2018

Last Date of Application: April 27, 2018

AAI Recruitment 2018: Airport Authority of India Vacancy Details

Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Civil): 100 Positions

Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Electrical): 100 Positions

Junior Executive (Electronics): 330 Positions

Junior Executive (Architecture): 12 Positions

AAI Recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria for the job positions

Educational Qualification:

Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Civil): The candidate should have a full-time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in Civil with minimum 60% marks from a recognized/deemed university or from an apex institution i.e. IIT, recognized by the Government of India and should have qualified GATE Normalized Marks on GATE score card for the year 2018.

Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Electrical): The candidate should have a full-time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in Electrical with minimum 60% marks from a recognized/deemed university or from an apex institution i.e. IIT, recognized by the Government of India and should have qualified GATE Normalized Marks on GATE score card for the year 2018.

Junior Executive (Electronics): The candidate should have a full time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology with minimum 60% marks in Electronics/Telecommunications/Electrical with specialization in Electronics from a recognized/deemed university or from an apex institution i.e. IIT, recognized by the Government of India and should have valid GATE Normalized Marks on GATE score card for the year 2018.

Junior Executive (Architecture): The candidate should have a full-time Bachelor’s degree in Architecture and should be registered with the Council of Architecture.

AAI Recruitment 2018: Age Limit for the job positions

General category: 27 years

OBC category: 30 years

SC/ST category: 32 years

AAI Recruitment 2018: Selection Procedure for the job positions

The screening and eligibility of the candidates will be based on the details provided by them. The candidates shortlisted for the positions on the basis of GATE Normalized Marks will be called directly for the verification of their documents. The verification will take place at the corporate headquarters of AAI at New Delhi.

AAI Recruitment 2018: How to Apply for the Airport Authority of India Junior Executive Posts Jobs 2018

The eligible candidates can apply online through the link available on www.aai.aero under the tab that says “CAREERS” on or before April 27, 2018.

AAI Recruitment 2018: Application Fees for Junior Executive Posts Job

The application fee is Rs 300.