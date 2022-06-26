AAI Recruitment 2022: Airports Authority of India invites applications for 400 posts – check salary, details

AAI Recruitment 2022: Airports Authority of India (AAI) is seeking a job opportunity for the recruitment to the post of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) for nearly around 400 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through online mode on aai.aero.

To apply for the above posts, the candidates should have a qualification of Bachelor’s Degree of three years in Science (B.Sc) with Physics and Mathematics or a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline. The candidate shall have minimum proficiency in both spoken and written English of the level of 10+2 standard. The candidate must have not attained the age of 27 years as on 14 July 2022.

Candidates should note that the Upper age limit is relaxable by 10 years for PWD, 5 years for SC/ST and3 years for OBC (Non-Creamy layer) candidates.

AAI Recruitment 2022: How to apply?



1. Candidates are required to visit the official website of AAI.i.e. aai.aero.

2. Candidates are required to apply online through the link available under tab “CAREERS”.

3. Incomplete application will be summarily rejected.

4. Fill up all the details carefully and remit application fee.

5. Candidates are advised to download the application form after submitting the online application for future reference.

AAI Recruitment 2022: What is the application fee?



Candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs.1000/- only. while the candidates belonging to SC/ST/Female category will have to pay only Rs. 81/-. However, PWD and apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI are exempted from payment of any fee.

AAI Recruitment 2022: How much salary will be paid?



Selected candidates will get a salary in the pay scale of Rs 40000-3%-140000C per annum for the post of Junior Executive would be around Rs. 12 lacs (approximately). CTC per annum for the post of Junior Executive would be around Rs. 12 lacs (approximately)