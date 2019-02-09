AAI Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for 120 posts, candidates may apply at www.aai.aero

By: | Published: February 9, 2019 3:35 PM

AAI Recruitment 2019: Applicants applying for these posts must have completed 26 years as on March 31, 2019.

aai recruitment 2019, aai recruitment process, aai recruitment result, aai recruitment 2019 notification, aai apprentice recruitmentThe Authority is looking to recruit as many as 120 posts.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued notification of posts for Apprentice. Applicants may apply for the post on or before February 17 through prescribed before. The Authority is looking to recruit as many as 120 posts

Civil (Graduate)-18 positions

Civil (Diploma)-17 positions

Electrical (Graduate)-13 positions

Electrical (Diploma)-12 positions

Electronics (Graduate)-15 positions

Electronics (Diploma)-15 positions

Computer Science (Graduate)-15 positions

Computer Science (Diploma)-15 positions

Eligibility criteria

Those looking to apply for these posts must have a full time four years degree in Engineering field or a minimum three years diploma of the streams mentioned above, The degree must be recognised recognized by AICTE, Government of India.

Age Limit

Applicants applying for these posts must have completed 26 years as on March 31, 2019. Please note that age relaxation shall be provided for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Women, as per Government of India norms

Selection procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of an interview out of shortlisted ones, on a merit basis.

How to Apply

Candidates may apply online at www.aai.aero on or before 17 February 2019.

Late last year, the AAI had issued notification for 64 posts. Applications were invited for junior assistants in fire services. Candidates were asked to apply at the AAI’s official website on or before December 5.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. AAI Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for 120 posts, candidates may apply at www.aai.aero
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition