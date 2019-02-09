AAI Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for 120 posts, candidates may apply at www.aai.aero

The Authority is looking to recruit as many as 120 posts.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued notification of posts for Apprentice. Applicants may apply for the post on or before February 17 through prescribed before. The Authority is looking to recruit as many as 120 posts

Civil (Graduate)-18 positions

Civil (Diploma)-17 positions

Electrical (Graduate)-13 positions

Electrical (Diploma)-12 positions

Electronics (Graduate)-15 positions

Electronics (Diploma)-15 positions

Computer Science (Graduate)-15 positions

Computer Science (Diploma)-15 positions

Eligibility criteria

Those looking to apply for these posts must have a full time four years degree in Engineering field or a minimum three years diploma of the streams mentioned above, The degree must be recognised recognized by AICTE, Government of India.

Age Limit

Applicants applying for these posts must have completed 26 years as on March 31, 2019. Please note that age relaxation shall be provided for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Women, as per Government of India norms

Selection procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of an interview out of shortlisted ones, on a merit basis.

How to Apply

Candidates may apply online at www.aai.aero on or before 17 February 2019.

Late last year, the AAI had issued notification for 64 posts. Applications were invited for junior assistants in fire services. Candidates were asked to apply at the AAI’s official website on or before December 5.