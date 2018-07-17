AAI Recruitment 2018: Salary up to Rs 1.8 lakhs! Airport Authority of India announces jobs, check how to apply at www.aai.aero

Applicants will also have to pay application fee of Rs 1,000.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) is recruiting for a number of posts for managers and junior executives in a number of streams. Those applying can do so at official website www.aai.aero. Applicants will also have to pay application fee of Rs 1,000.

Those applying through SC/ST/PWD/female candidates have been from paying the fee. The AAI is looking to fill up 908 posts. The online exam is likely to be conducted on tentative dates of September 11 to September 14.

Vacancy details:-

Total number of vacancies: 908

Positions

Manager (Engineering Electrical): 52

Manager ( Engineering Civil): 71

Manager (Electronics): 324

Manager (Finance): 18

Manager (Fire Services): 16

Manager (Technical): 1

Junior Executive (Air traffic control): 200

Manager (Official language): 3

Manager (Commercial): 6

Manager (Human resources): 5

Junior Executive (Airport operations): 69

Junior Executive (Fire services): 15

Junior Executive (Finance): 25

Junior Executive (Official language): 6

Junior Executive (Technical): 10

Junior Executive (Human Resources): 32

Junior Executive (Commercial): 25

Junior Executive (Corporation planning and management services): 3

Junior Executive (Information technology) 27

Age limit

Manager: For this post, the maximum age limit is 32 years.

Junior Executive: For this post, the maximum age limit is 27.

It is to be noted that relaxation would be given as per government norms

Selection process

Manager: For the post of manager, selection will be done on basis of an online exam. It will be followed by document verification, physical measurement as well as the endurance test.

Junior Executive: Selection for this post on the basis of physical measurement, endurance test and also an interview.

Pay scale

Manager: Candidates selected for this post will get a monthly salary of Rs 60,000 to Rs 1,80,000

Junior Executive: Those selected for this post will get a salary of Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,400,00 per month.

Dates to note

Submission of Online application: July 16

Last date of online application submission: August 16

Last date application fee payment: August 18