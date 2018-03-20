​​ ​
  3. AAI Recruitment 2018: Important message from Airports Authority of India for job seekers

AAI Recruitment 2018: Important message from Airports Authority of India for job seekers

The AAI operates more than 120 airports in different parts of the country. (IE)

By: | New Delhi | Published: March 20, 2018 11:15 PM
AAI recruitment 2018, aai jobs 2018, aai jobs, aai recruitment 2018 notification, Airports Authority of India, aai government jobs The AAI operates more than 120 airports in different parts of the country. (IE)

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) today cautioned against fake recruitment advertisements, saying it has not authorised any agency to accept applications for jobs at the authority.

It has been noticed that fraudulent recruitment advertisements and job offers are being made by some unscrupulous elements forging the AAI’s name, the national airports operator said in a statement.

Further, the AAI said it “has not authorised any agency or website to either advertise job vacancies or to accept any application for recruitment for AAI’s vacancies”.

The AAI operates more than 120 airports in different parts of the country.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top