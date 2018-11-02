AAI Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 64 posts-check details here

Those looking to apply may do so on or before December 5 on official website.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited applications for 64 posts. These applications have been invited for junior assistants in fire services. Those looking to apply may do so on or before December 5 on official website www.aai.aero.

Dates to remember

Last date of apply: December 5

Vacancy details

Junior Assistant: 64 positions

Eligibility Criteria

Those looking to apply must be 10th/12th pass from any board or institutes recognised by the government. Applicants must also have a diploma in mechanical/automobile/fire.

Age limit

The maximum age of candidates must be 30 years as on September 30, 2018

How to apply

Those looking to apply may do so online through AAI official website which is https://www.aai.aero on or before December 5.

Earlier in July, the AAI had issued notification for recruitment of a number of a number of posts for managers and junior executives in a number of departments. Applicants were asked to apply at official website given above. They were also asked to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000.

The SC/ST/PWD/female candidates were exempted from paying exam fees. AAI was looking to fill 908 positions.