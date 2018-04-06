AAI Recruitment 2018: Airport Authority of India invites applications for jobs; candidates can apply at www.aai.aero

Candidates must at least be 27 years in general category and 30 and 32 in case of OBC and SC/ST each. (Reuters)

AAI recruitment 2018: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has invited applications for the post of Junior Executive through GATE 2018 marks. Candidates are required to apply through prescribed format on or before April 27. Online applications will be accepted at www.aai.aero

Vacancy details

Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Electrical): 100 Posts

Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Civil): 100 Posts

Junior Executive (Architecture): 12 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Junior Executive Posts Job

Junior Executive (Electronics): 330 Posts

Educational Qualification:

Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Civil): Those applying for this post must have full-time graduation degree in Engineering/Technology in Civil with at least 60 percent marks from any recognised university or any other institute recognised by the government and have qualified GATE Normalised marks on GATE Scorecard for the year 2018.

Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Electrical): Candidates must have done a full-time graduation in Engineering/Technology in Electrical with at least 60 percent marks from any recognised university or institute recognised by the government and also has GATE Normalised marks on GATE Scorecard for the year 2018.

Junior Executive (Electronics): The person must have done full-time regular graduation in Engineering/Technology with at least 60 percent marks in Telecommunications/ Electrical/Electronics with specialisation in Electronics from any recognised/ deemed university or any institute recognised by the government and have valid normalised marks on GATE Scorecard for the current year.

Junior Executive (Architecture): Those applying for this post must have a full-time graduate degree in Architecture and registered with Council of Architecture.

Age limit

Candidates must at least be 27 years in general category and 30 and 32 in case of OBC and SC/ST each.