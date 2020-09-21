  • MORE MARKET STATS

9,488 pilots required in next five years: Hardeep Singh Puri

By: |
September 21, 2020 7:16 PM

The total number of pilots employed in the country with scheduled airlines at present is 9,073.

Hardeep Singh Puri on pilot jobsCivil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the aviation regulator DGCA every year issues aroud 700-800 commercial pilot licences. Of these, 30% CPLs are given to those who have undergone training in a foreign organisation.

An estimated 9,488 pilots will be required in India in the next five years, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Monday.

“The total number of pilots employed in the country with scheduled airlines at present is 9,073,” Puri said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

Related News

He said 700-800 commercial pilot licences (CPLs) are issued by the aviation regulator DGCA in a year. Of these, 30 per cent CPLs are given to those who have undergone training in a foreign organisation, Puri added.

The aviation sector has been hit hugely by the coronavirus pandemic.

Therefore, all domestic carriers have instituted various cost-cutting measures like pay cuts, layoffs or leave without pay in the past few months.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. 9488 pilots required in next five years Hardeep Singh Puri
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Over 1,300 posts lying vacant in Central Bureau of Investigation: Govt
2Lok Sabha passes bill to set up National Forensic Sciences University
3UP CM Yogi Adityanath directs officials to start recruitment drives in 3 months