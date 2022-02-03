  • MORE MARKET STATS

8.72 lakh vacant posts in govt departments: Centre

There were over 8.72 lakh vacant posts in central government departments as on March 1, 2020, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Written by PTI
Major recruiting agencies have carried out 2,65,468 recruitment during 2018-19 and 2020-21.

There were over 8.72 lakh vacant posts in central government departments as on March 1, 2020, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday. As many as 9,10,153 vacancies existed as on March 1, 2019 and 6,83,823 as on March 1, 2018, according to a written reply given by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.

There were 8,72,243 vacant posts in central government departments as on March 1, 2020, the reply said.

Three major recruiting agencies — Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have carried out 2,65,468 recruitment during 2018-19 and 2020-21, it said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

X