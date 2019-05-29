SSC MTS registration 2019: Last date to apply online for vacancies with 7th Pay Commission salary benefits

SSC MTS registration 2019: Government Job alert! The online process for Staff Selection Commission (SSC)'s Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Non-Technical posts ends today at ssc.nic.in. Interested candidates can rush to the official website of SSC now to fill the online applications now as the same will end at 5 PM today. Through this recruitment process, the Commission is aiming to fill over 10000 posts (tentative). The exam for the same is scheduled to take place from August 2, 2019, to September 6, 2019. Take note of the below-mentioned details to know more. SSC MTS registration 2019: 7th Pay Commission Salary Pay Band-1 (Rs 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs 1800, (Revised Pay Scale after 7th CPC: Pay Level in Pay Matrix \u2013 Level-1) SSC MTS registration 2019: Exam dates Last date to apply online \u2013 May 29, 2019 (upto 5 PM) Last date to pay application fees online \u2013 May 31, 2019 (upto 5 PM) Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) \u2013 August 2, 2019 to September 6, 2019 Date of Descriptive Paper Examination (Tier-II) \u2013 November 17, 2019\u2032 SSC MTS registration 2019: Eligibility Age limit - The candidate should be between 18 and 25 years in order to fill the application form for SSC MTS recruitment 2019. Educational Qualification - Candidates should have passed class 10th or its equivalent from a recognized Board. SSC MTS registration 2019: Scheme of Examination Paper-I (Computer Based Examination-Objective Type) \u2013 Exam Duration: 90 Minutes (For all four Parts) Subjects and Maximum Marks- 1. General English \u2013 25 questions for 25 marks 2. General Intelligence & Reasoning \u2013 25 questions for 25 marks 3. Numerical Aptitude \u2013 25 questions for 25 marks 4. General Awareness \u2013 25 questions for 25 marks Paper-II (Descriptive) \u2013 Short Essay\/Letter in English or in any language included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution \u2013 50 Marks \u2013 30 minutes will be given for this paper. SSC MTS registration 2019: How to apply Candidates need to submit their application through online mode on the official website of SSC only. They will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100 towards the fulfilment of the application process. All the other instructions will be available to the candidates as they apply online.