SSC MTS registration 2019: Last date to apply online for vacancies with 7th Pay Commission salary benefits

SSC MTS registration 2019: Today is the last date to apply for Staff Selection Commission (SSC)'s Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Non-Technical posts at ssc.nic.in. Apply now.

SSC MTS registration 2019: Government Job alert! The online process for Staff Selection Commission (SSC)’s Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Non-Technical posts ends today at ssc.nic.in. Interested candidates can rush to the official website of SSC now to fill the online applications now as the same will end at 5 PM today. Through this recruitment process, the Commission is aiming to fill over 10000 posts (tentative). The exam for the same is scheduled to take place from August 2, 2019, to September 6, 2019. Take note of the below-mentioned details to know more.

SSC MTS registration 2019: 7th Pay Commission Salary

Pay Band-1 (Rs 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs 1800, (Revised Pay Scale after 7th CPC: Pay Level in Pay Matrix – Level-1)

SSC MTS registration 2019: Exam dates

Last date to apply online – May 29, 2019 (upto 5 PM)
Last date to pay application fees online – May 31, 2019 (upto 5 PM)
Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) – August 2, 2019 to September 6, 2019
Date of Descriptive Paper Examination (Tier-II) – November 17, 2019′

SSC MTS registration 2019: Eligibility

Age limit – The candidate should be between 18 and 25 years in order to fill the application form for SSC MTS recruitment 2019.
Educational Qualification – Candidates should have passed class 10th or its equivalent from a recognized Board.

SSC MTS registration 2019: Scheme of Examination

  • Paper-I (Computer Based Examination-Objective Type) –

Exam Duration: 90 Minutes (For all four Parts)

Subjects and Maximum Marks-

1. General English – 25 questions for 25 marks
2. General Intelligence & Reasoning – 25 questions for 25 marks
3. Numerical Aptitude – 25 questions for 25 marks
4. General Awareness – 25 questions for 25 marks

  • Paper-II (Descriptive) –

Short Essay/Letter in English or in any language included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution – 50 Marks – 30 minutes will be given for this paper.

SSC MTS registration 2019: How to apply

Candidates need to submit their application through online mode on the official website of SSC only. They will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100 towards the fulfilment of the application process. All the other instructions will be available to the candidates as they apply online.

