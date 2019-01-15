7th Pay Commission now extended to state government teachers! Read Modi govt’s big decision ahead of Lok Sabha 2019

7th Pay Commission alert! (Photo: Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s NDA government today made a big decision over 7th Central Pay Commission. The government today extended the 7th CPC benefits to teachers and other academic staff. According to information released by the news agency ANI, the “Central govt has approved proposal to extend the 7th Central Pay Commission to the teachers and other academic staff of the state govt/ govt aided degree level technical institution in the country, which will have additional Central Govt liability of Rs 1241.78 crore.”

In addition to this, the central government “will reimburse 50 per cent of the total addition expenditure (from 1.1.2016 to 31.3.2019) to be incurred by these institutes for payment of arrears on account of 7th Central Pay Commission.”

Further details awaited.