7000 applicants for 13 waiter jobs at Maharashtra Secretariat canteen

By: | Published: January 22, 2019 10:46 PM

Maharashtra Secretariat canteen has received a record 7,000 applications for just 13 waiter jobs. According to a report in NDTV, most of the applicants are college graduates, whereas the position required class 4 passed student.

Following the report, NCP leader Nawab Malik hit out at the government saying it was a ‘symptom’ of the state government’s failure in creating jobs for the younger generations. “No new industries are coming up in the state, even the construction projects are stalled. There is nothing at all, people are suffering because of this crisis,” NDTV quoted Nawab as saying.

However, the state government denied all the allegations of Nawab Malik.

Finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said that the number of new jobs is healthy as many new ones have been added. This is not the first time when overqualified candidates applied for such low profile jobs.

In a recruitment drive by Indian Railways in Maharashtra, nearly 19 million people from across the country applied for 63,000 vacant posts. Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Piyush Goyal also rejected the claims of rising unemployment in the country.

Javadekar said, “people who choose not to work” cannot be termed as unemployed, while Goyal said, the “security attached to a government job attract such huge amount of applicants.”

