600 IT jobs in Telangana! Cyient sets up new development centre, to hire hundreds of people

IT firm Cyient on Monday said it has set up a new development centre in Warangal, Telangana and will hire about 600 people in a phased manner.

The centre is slated to be inaugurated on Tuesday by Telangana Minister for IT, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries, and Commerce KT Rama Rao.

“Cyient’s development centre is the largest in Warangal and will serve as a showcase for this culturally rich city to attract more IT investments. Cyient had already taken the lead in Warangal by setting up its incubation centre back in 2016,” a statement said.

The company currently employs 200 engineers in its centre and will be hiring 600 more in a phased manner with most of the talent being sourced locally, it added.

“The new state-of-the-art facility can accommodate 600 Cyient engineers on a total built-up area of around 60,000 sq ft. The company is also constructing a second tower to accommodate an additional 200 engineers,” it said.

The development centre supports telecom customers globally with plan & design and engineering services for their mobile and fixed-line networks.

The company works with several of the largest communications service providers in the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific region, helping them accelerate the deployment of 5G networks, expand fiber-to-the-home coverage and implement digital solutions to enhance customer experience.

“With the strong momentum and growth in our communications business, we look forward to leveraging our presence here to support customers globally while delivering on our commitment to support inclusive growth in our local communities,” Cyient Managing Director and CEO Krishna Bodanapu said.