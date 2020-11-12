50 lakh jobs in govt, private sector! Uttar Pradesh govt to launch “Mission Rozgar” soon — check details

An official also said that a database along with a web portal will be prepared by the Directorate of Training and Employment which would keep track of the new employment opportunities.

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is going to launch a campaign to provide employment to 50 lakh youths in the state by the end of March next year. According to an Indian Express report, the campaign which has reportedly been named “Mission Rozgar” is scheduled to be launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath post Diwali. Citing close sources including officials involved in the campaign, the Indian Express reported that opportunities will be created to provide jobs to the youth in various government departments, councils, corporations as well as the state’s private sector.

Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal told The Indian Express that the opportunities will include the government jobs as well as government-enabled jobs directly or indirectly. Sehgal also said that the government is aiming at generating employment opportunities in more than 6 lakh MSME units in the state which have been provided with bank loans of worth Rs 18,000 crore since the beginning of April.

Top bureaucrat of the state Chief Secretary RK Tiwari also headed a meeting on the issue on Wednesday to lock the final roadmap of the campaign. Sources told the Indian Express that the government has decided that every government will have a dedicated desk to make youths aware of various employment opportunities in the concerned department. An official also said that a database along with a web portal will be prepared by the Directorate of Training and Employment which would keep track of the new employment opportunities.

Sources also said that the Mission Rozgar will be run under the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner while a high level committee headed by the Chief Secretary will monitor the progress of the campaign at the end of a month. In addition to the state wide apparatus, the DIstrict Magistrates in each district have also been entrusted with heading the district level committees to provide job opportunities to the youth in the government as well as private sector.