5 HRMS benefits to manage your remote workforce

An HRMS plays a vital role in onboarding remote employees.

By Ajay Kadyan,

Managing the workforce has never been easy for HR leaders. Now with the ongoing pandemic where asking employees to work from the office means risking thousands of lives, managing a remote workforce has become a huge challenge. Employee data management, coordinating with the workforce, planning events, solving grievances, and keeping employees engaged seem a lot on HR’s plate. Hats off to these heroes who despite all the hurdles and obstacles are sparing no efforts to keep their remote workforce engaged.

While HRs are leaving no stone unturned to keep their employees motivated, there’s one thing that is acting as a boon to these heroes without capes and that is- HRMS or Human Resources Management System. The human resources management system or HRMS has made it a lot easier for HR professionals to effectively manage their workforce from any corner of the globe.

HRMS has emerged as a real savior as it helps automate numerous mundane HR activities and makes managing the remote workforce a lot easier. So if you are someone who is still relying on old-school methods or outdated technology to manage your workforce, then it’s time to opt for HRMS. According to a survey by KPMG, HR teams are seeing the benefits of HRMS spending.

A robust HRMS helps you get rid of the spreadsheet trackers, piles of paperwork, and errors in payroll. It acts as a panacea to all your pain points including losing track of employee’s attendance and performance, losing valuable employee and company data, poor communication and collaboration among team members or departments, and many other HR challenges.

There are more than 21 different types of HR software including employee wellness, employee benefits, and time tracking software. [Source: G2 Crowd]. HRMS offers multiple benefits to not only HRs but also employees. Some of the HRMS benefits to manage your remote workforce include:

A cloud-based HRMS lets you work from anywhere at any time

Having a cloud-based HRMS in place helps you connect to your remote teams from anywhere. Cloud-based technology is easy to implement and it lets you operate from across multiple devices from any location. Moreover, the cloud software updates are easy and automatic so you no longer have to worry about the latest security updates. HRMS helps you save a lot of time that you spend on admin tasks, especially when there are multiple stakeholders involved in wrapping up a task. For e.g. if you need to have signatures on a document from multiple people, then you can easily share that document to get it e-signed from those people.

Employees have better accessibility

With an HRMS employees don’t have to ring their HR to regularize their attendance or ask HR again and again for the payslips. They can download payslips, track their attendance, view their leave balance, upload their documents, and regularize their attendance right from their pockets using their smartphones. Easy access to the employee self-service portal helps in fostering positive employee experiences. It also reduces the administrative burden on HRs. Administrative tasks make up a staggering average of 60% of the working time in HR departments, according to a research by McKinsey. This means employee self-service or ESS can scale down this workload by 40%.

Smooth employee onboarding

A smooth and streamlined onboarding can have a great effect on your new hires. An HRMS plays a vital role in onboarding remote employees. If done manually or using conventional methods, onboarding remote employees can be daunting. If it hadn’t been for an HRMS, then onboarding remote workers would have been a real struggle. But thanks to HR technology, now, onboarding remote employees can be hassle-free which lets HR professionals focus on making the first day of the new hire a lasting experience. An HRMS makes the onboarding process paperless, effortless, and seamless.

Facilitates communication and collaboration

As indulging in face-to-face conversations isn’t possible in the new normal, it’s very important to stay connected with your employees. It’s important to ask certain questions to your employees such as:

Are you feeling good both physically and mentally?

Is there anything we can help you with?

Are you having any difficulties in managing your tasks?

Is everything fine between you and your manager? And other such questions.

Employee engagement tools such as organization social networking, polls & surveys, etc. help in creating a positive remote working environment. Always try to know your employees’ opinions whenever you introduce a new change in your organization or plan to update organizational policies.

Acts as a centralized document repository

You can easily store all employee or business-related documents in a single secure place. This repository is accessible to you and your team at any time of the day and from anywhere they are located. It makes the HR team and employees more self-reliant, as they are able to access and find the right documents whenever needed. Employees or HRs can easily update information by simply logging into their HRMS account.

Conclusion

Remote working is not a new trend but it’s the new normal. Therefore, having the right tools and systems to manage a remote workforce is the need of the hour. Modern-day HR solutions can transform HR functions and enhance overall organizational productivity. The new-age HRMS not just sheds the extra baggage of HR teams but also streamlines and automates other related tasks for effective remote workforce management.

(The author is co-founder and CTO of Zimyo. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)