​​​
  3. 4 crore jobs created in the last 4 years, says Union Minister Giriraj Singh

4 crore jobs created in the last 4 years, says Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh today said micro, small and medium enterprises across the country created four crore jobs in the last four years.

By: | New Delhi | Published: June 27, 2018 7:02 PM
Union Minister, Giriraj Singh, Employment Guarantee Programme, Solar Charkha Mission, President, Ram Nath Kovind The minister further said that the Solar Charkha Mission, launched by President Ram Nath Kovind today at the conference, will create five crore jobs. (IE)

Union Minister Giriraj Singh today said micro, small and medium enterprises across the country created four crore jobs in the last four years. The MSME minister said a large number of employment opportunities were generated through initiatives like collateral free loans to 16 lakh entrepreneurs between 2014-18, linking 15 lakh people to the Prime Minister’s Employment Guarantee Programme and setting up 94 clusters for artisans and manufacturers.

“In the last four years, MSMEs have achieved the goal, provided employment opportunities and I accept with a challenge that we have created four crore jobs for people,” Singh said while addressing the ‘Udyam Sangam’ conference here to mark the UN MSME Day.

The minister further said that the Solar Charkha Mission, launched by President Ram Nath Kovind today at the conference, will create five crore jobs. “During the first phase of the mission, 50 clusters will be established and financial assistance worth Rs 550 crore is being provided by the government which will create one lakh jobs,” Singh added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top